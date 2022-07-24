How much does Sri Lanka owe China? Question looms over new president

Social Share

Newly appointed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe needs to negotiate a financial lifeline from the International Monetary Fund to combat the nation’s worst economic crisis since it achieved independence in 1948, but dealing with opaque major creditor China poses a difficult challenge.

The veteran politician was named prime minister for the sixth time in May after Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down amid protests over his handling of Sri Lanka’s economy. Wickremesinghe was nominated for the presidency this month to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa — the former prime minister’s younger brother — who fled the country.

While doubling as finance minister and prime minister, Wickremesinghe took part in negotiations with the IMF, so his appointment as president maintains continuity. But anti-government protesters occupying the previous president’s residence also want Wickremesinghe to step down, accusing him of prolonging the Rajapaksa family’s control of the South Asian country.

Sri Lanka’s president is usually chosen by direct election. But because Gotabaya Rajapaksa vacated the post in the middle of his term, Wickremesinghe was voted in by lawmakers rather than the public. This makes his mandate unclear.

As public unrest simmers, Wickremesinghe’s government faces a race against time to negotiate a deal with the IMF. The Colombo Consumer Price Index surged 55% on the year in June, as the public grapples with shortages of essentials including fuel, medicine and food.

Protesters occupied the President’s House in Colombo amid public fury over the state of Sri Lanka’s economy. © Reuters

Sri Lanka defaulted on foreign debt in May. A debt restructuring will be a precondition for emergency funding. But that requires negotiating with China, where the biggest obstacle is the lack of clarity on how much Sri Lanka really owes.

Official data from Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry shows China accounting for only about 10% of the country’s $35.1 billion in external debt at the end of April 2021. But some observers reckon that figure may cover only government-to-government debt.

A report released in June by two Sri Lankan economists, based on information requested from the Finance Ministry, provides a different picture. Looking at public and publicly guaranteed debt — which includes commercial lending to the government and loans to Sri Lankan state-owned enterprises — China’s share totaled 20% at the end of last year.

Sri Lanka faces dire shortages of fuel and other necessities. © Reuters

That proportion surpasses any other foreign source besides international sovereign bonds, which make up 36% of the total but are spread among various bondholders. By comparison, the Asian Development Bank accounted for 15% of the debt, the World Bank 10% and Japan 9%.

Yet China has offered a relatively small amount of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, and even Colombo’s requests for $2.5 billion in credit support have met with a chilly reception.

“Sri Lanka still matters a lot to China, but other things also matter. In particular, they seem to not want to set a precedent in Sri Lanka of offering debt relief that other countries can then also request,” said Alan Keenan, senior consultant on Sri Lanka at the International Crisis Group.

China, which is not a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, discloses little data on its international aid and has no experience with coordinated sovereign debt restructuring.

“If China doesn’t cooperate, then even if we write off debt, it will just go toward repaying China,” said a Japanese source involved in foreign aid.

Wickremesinghe, in contrast to the China-friendly Rajapaksa brothers, is seen as closer to India and the West. How he handles Beijing remains to be seen.