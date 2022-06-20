How London is keeping the memories of the Tiananmen Massacre alive?

Social Share

Thousands joined London rallies to mark the 33rd Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4th.

The Unite for Democracy” Rally started off in Whitehall, opposite 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister on Saturday, 4th June from 4pm to 5.30pm. This was immediately followed by a second rally in Piccadilly Circus where hundreds joined in to mark the poignant chapter in the history of democracy movement in China.

At 7.30pm the main June 4th Vigil Rally was held outside the Chinese Embassy where thousands attended. The vigil was first started by Dr. Stephen Ng MBE and his colleagues soon after the Tiananmen Square Massacre. This year’s vigil rally saw the biggest turnout ever since it was started 33 years ago.

Two young international journalists from Cardiff University travelled to London to cover the political rallies. Here is their short documentary.

Ka Long Tung is an independent journalist from Hong Kong, who is currently pursuing an MA in International Journalism at Cardiff University, Wales.

Previously worked as Online News Editor for Ming Pao, Ka Long Tung also served as an Editor for the Chinese University Student Press. He frequently writes and makes documentaries on a wide range of issues. Here is a link to his blog.

Adwitiya Pal is a Multimedia journalist, who writes about science, environment, culture and policy issues. He is pursuing MA in International Journalism at Cardiff University, Wales. Here is a link to his blog. tsamtruk