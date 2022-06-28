Heat turned up on China-Japan relationship with maritime disputes over islands and alliances

Tension between Asia’s two biggest economies is heating up as both countries build up their militaries and boost maritime activity.

On Tuesday, Japan again criticised China for sending ships into waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands, which China calls the Diaoyu Islands, in the East China Sea. Tokyo said it was the 11th time this year “Chinese government ships have been spotted entering Japanese territorial waters off the islands”.

But compared with the long-running island dispute, in which Beijing mostly sends coastguard vessels, separate Chinese warship activities near Japan are more alarming from Tokyo’s perspective.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Wednesday criticised Chinese and Russian warships recently sailing near Japan for their “show of force,” warning against such actions as sabre-rattling tactics against his nation.

Kishi said at a press conference in Phnom Penh that Japan confirmed five Russian naval vessels have been heading southward off Hokkaido in the Pacific Ocean and then passing through the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan before moving to the Sea of Japan since mid-June.

He described the actions as “almost circling Japan,” and said three Chinese navy ships were also following a similar path.