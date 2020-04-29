Hasina, Modi pledge to work together to boost food production

India prime minister telephoned his Bangladesh counterpart on Wednesday afternoon

Dhaka and New Delhi have pledged to work together to boost food production to offset the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday afternoon, and discussed over the issue.

“The Indian premier phoned Sheikh Hasina around 5:50pm and extended Bangla Nabo Barsho and Ramadan greetings to her and the people of Bangladesh,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The Bangladesh prime minister also extended Ramadan greetings to Narendra Modi and the people of India, the press secretary said.

During the 12-minute telephonic conversation, he said, both the leaders mentioned their governments have taken initiatives to increase food production to face the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If needed they will work together to this end, the two premiers said.

Sheikh Hasina said various international organisations including the United Nations have expressed apprehension that the situation may linger

“So, all the countries of the region will’ve to work in unison to deal with the situation,” she said.

The two leaders appreciated the steps taken by the both countries to combat the pandemic and reiterated their commitment to work together to this end.

Both the premiers also agreed to advance the initiatives that the Saarc countries took to fight the Covid-19 in a videoconference held last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hasina thanks Modi for sending medicine

Sheikh Hasina extended thanks to Narendra Modi for sending medicines and other medical equipment to Bangladesh to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian prime minister paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, the press secretary said.