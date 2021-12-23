Growing discontentment against Chinese BRI projects

Social Share

Since 2013, the year China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was launched, China has become one of the major sources of funding and implementing infrastructure projects in developing countries. According to Moody’s estimate since 2013 China has invested $614 billion in BRI projects and construction contracts which account for 53% of the value of all such transactions by China globally during 2013-18 and 61% of such contracts. However, following the outbreak (2019) of the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s BRI investments declined by 54% to $47 billion in 2020 from $87 billion in 2019.

China has taken advantage of infrastructure funding gap in Asia and Africa to expand its BRI. The ADB estimated a funding gap of $459 billion for infrastructure projects in Asia in 2017 and if social infrastructure viz. health and education are added the gap is doubled to $907 billion. The African countries are also capital deficient and their annual investment needs are estimated by UNCTAD (2019) at $93 billion. Some of the European countries are also welcoming Chinese investment for the renewal of their old infrastructure. There are China assisted projects in Latin American countries as well. But Chinese assisted projects have led to discontentment globally.

China is increasingly facing “BRI backlash” in a number of countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Central & Eastern Europe. With an aim to securing energy and natural resources that China lacks in sufficient quantities at home, and maximizing investment returns on surplus dollars and euros, China has rapidly scaled up the provision of foreign currency-denominated loans to resource-rich countries that suffer from capital deficiency and inadequate technological capacity. China provides loans for infrastructure development which are collateralized against future commodity export receipts to minimize repayment and fiduciary risk and priced at relatively high interest rates (nearly 6%). According to Aiddata 35% of the BRI infrastructure project portfolio has encountered major implementation problems such as corruption scandals, labor violations, environmental hazards, and public protests.

A Chinese project in Europe particularly in Serbia (Copper mining) is facing flak from environmentalists as it would pollute land and water. Similarly in Georgia, local workers are complaining about low pay and dangerous working conditions in Tiblisi-Batumi railway project. In Greece also public protests were witnessed due to privatization of the ports and long working hour concerns. In case of Belgrade metro system, transparency issues remain because there was no public tender placed. Apart from it, the Belgrade-Budapest railway line poses environmental risk, as it passes through natural conservation area, which would ultimately affect wetlands and swamps and Danube river water. In view of Tuzla coal power plant (Bosnia and Herzegovina) the environmental damage and pollution is eminent.

Some low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) policymakers have cancelled or renegotiated 4 high-profile BRI projects because major changes in public sentiment have made it difficult to maintain close relations with China. In Malaysia, the Prime Minister cancelled Phase 1 of the China Eximbank-financed East Coast Rail Link Project on concerns about overpricing and corruption. Others, with concerns of their own, have decided to take a second look at whether the benefits of BRI participation outweigh the risks. In African continent, China is developing a $55 million industrial fishing harbour in Sierra Leone that is being criticised as a catastrophic human and ecological disaster by conservationists, landowners and rights groups. In Ghana the Atewa bauxite mines, is located in key biodiversity area and the project could jeopardise the source of clean drinking water for more than 5 million Ghanaians. The project has been opposed by major manufacturing companies (BMW group, Tetra pak and Schuco International) who could have been major customers. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) also passed a resolution in November 2020 demanding global action to save Atewa. Also, five members of Parliament of Ghana opposed a sub-sea fabrication base, logistics supply base, oil rig and vessel repair base due to the clauses of the agreement and issues related to tax exemptions, conflict of interest and lack of transparency on project cost. In Kenya’s Lamu port, civil society organisations and industry along with logistics experts also warned that the facility would become a “white elephant” due to uncertainties around its core use and it could lead to a decline in revenues for Mombasa port. The construction includes numerous concerns around land rights, environment, local livelihoods, security, illegal fishing, destruction of mangrove forests, discharge of industrial effluents into the environment and disruption of local livelihood. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is also witnessing public upsurge due to Busanga Hydropower dam that is being owned (75%) by Sinohydro and the China Railway Engineering Corporation. Notwithstanding, in 2020 Sicomines (DRC) reserved for copper and cobalt mining witnessed an attack on Chinese nationals.

A flagship BRI project, Tehran-Mashhad High-Speed Railway Electrification Upgrading Project, which was expected to be completed within 48 months from the date of commencement(February 6, 2016) achieved only a 3% completion rate as of June 2019. Several countries, such as Cuba and Sudan, have encountered similar obstacles to BRI project implementation. In Papua New Guinea (PNG) a project involving laying of 5,600 km of submarine fiber optic cable to connect coastal and maritime provincial centers across the country was overpriced by 30-50% and local controversies emerged. In a similar fashion, the Bishkek thermal power plant (Kyrgyz Republic) that was developed by China, failed and local residents were left with no heating with evidence of embezzlement as well.

The BRI is facing a wide range of impediments in implementation, including strikes, riots, public protests, corruption scandals, natural disasters, public health restrictions, political transitions, bankruptcies, loan defaults, contractual disputes, lawsuits, and ruptures in diplomatic relations. In March 2020, 700MW Sumsel-1 Power Plant Project in Indonesia faced similar criticism when more than a hundred construction workers from the project site went on strike to protest against health and safety violations, workplace discrimination, illegal layoffs, and the failure to provide overtime pay to employees. It was suspected that the construction of the plant could flood and damage the nearby oil palm plantation.

Simultaneously, discontentment against large Chinese presence in Morowali industrial park in Sulawesi Island (Indonesia) was witnessed as villagers complained about rise in dust levels in the air causing respiratory disease due to coal fired smelters and plants. In the Batang Toru rainforest hydropower project in North Sumatra, completion date has been extended from 2022 to 2025 due to environmental issues endangering Tapanuli Orangutans and manpower issues. In Cambodia, villagers protested against Lower Sesan two hydropower dams due to apprehension regarding flood in large areas upstream of the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers and displacement of nearly 5000 indigenous and ethnic people. The Malaka Gateway (Malaysia) project is also viewed as ravaging the local fishing industry and posing environmental risks. The Portuguese community is protesting the project claiming that fishing conditions have deteriorated.

The list of Chinese projects facing protests in LMICs is very long. In October 2020 Pakistani fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan protested against the arrival of Chinese trawlers that fished in the exclusive economic zone of Sindh and Punjab. The Diamer Basha dam (GB) construction work was indefinitely suspended in February 2021 due to violent clash between Pakistan Security forces and the protestors. In Bangladesh, due to concerns of biodiversity a $14 billion Sonadia Deep Sea port project was cancelled. Workers also protested (April 2021) against the delay in wages and lack of labour rights in the Chattogram coal project. In Myanmar too the ethnic Burman majority is opposing the construction of Myitsone Dam project. In Nepal also a demonstration was organised (September 2021) by the Humla district residents for illegal occupation of Nepalese land by China. In Kyrgyzstan clashes between Chinese workers and local population emerged (August 2021) in Naryn district injuring about 20 Chinese workers. In Kazakhstan’s south-western town of Zhanaozen anti-Chinese protesters (September 2019) raised banners and slogans like “End Chinese expansion” and “No to Chinese factories”.

Over the last two decades, China has provided record amounts of international development finance and established itself as a financier of first resort for many LMICs; however, its grant-giving and lending activities remain shrouded in secrecy. The resentment caused by BRI projects seem to have damaged China’s image with respect to corporate ethics as well as its hegemonic motives and intent. Although, China with its deep pockets has come up as an alternative source of funding infrastructure projects globally, this alternative lacks credibility and trust due to absence of transparency, economic, social and green impact studies and under hand methods of bidding. The host countries also find the project agreements highly skewed in favour of China.

Against this backdrop, Chinese policymakers made a course correction in September 2018 when Xi Jinping announced that BRI funds were “not to be spent on vanity projects but in places where they count the most.” Around the same time, the Chinese authorities recalibrated their public messaging, emphasizing that the BRI of the future would be “cleaner” and “greener.” However, strategists in Beijing are still grappling with the question of how to take the global connectivity initiative forward amid growing discontentment and protests. The COVID-19 pandemic has also put Beijing on its back foot, as many BRI projects have encountered implementation challenges and a growing number of borrowers have struggled to repay their Chinese debts. Nevertheless, China’s claims for a ‘cleaner and greener’ BRI do not elicit trust given the actual track records and experiences on the ground.

– iffras.org