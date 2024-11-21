Govt wants to make countrymen true source of power: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government wants to build Bangladesh in such a way that the people are the true source of all power.

“From now on, we want to build Bangladesh in such a way that the people are the true source of all power,” he said.

The chief adviser was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their inheritors arranged by the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment’s Multipurpose Complex on the Armed Forces Day.

“We want to establish the idea that we are all equal. None is above anyone and none is below anyone in national life,” he said.

He also said his government’s responsibility is to bind all the people in a larger family.

“There will be differences of opinion in the family…but we will not be enemies to each other. We will not think of anyone as enemy because of his or her opinion. We will not consider anyone as enemy because of religion,” he added.

Recalling the contribution of the armed forces to the Great War of Liberation, Prof Yunus said on this day in 1971, the valiant members of the armed forces and the common people of Bangladesh jointly launched a coordinated attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

As a result, the country’s victory was achieved and Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign state, he said.

“Today, I recall with great respect all the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war and I pray to the Almighty Allah for salvation of their departed souls,” he added.

The chief adviser also paid humble respects to the gallantry award winning and war-wounded freedom fighters and all the family members of the valiant freedom fighters.

About the recent student-led uprising, Prof Yunus said a new Bangladesh was also achieved on August 5, 2024 through a student-people revolution.

He also called for working together to address climate crisis and consolidate global peace and economy, maintaining friendship with all countries.

“We will maintain friendship with all states. Mutual respect, trust, confidence and cooperation will be the base of our foreign policy. We must work together to address climate crisis and consolidate global peace and economy,” he said.

So, the chief adviser said all should move forward keeping pace with the world.

“We must ensure an environment where our young society, despite having the limitations of resources, can contribute to nation-building by developing their own creativity based on merit,” Prof Yunus said.

The government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the freedom fighters as they liberated the country with a dream to establish such a welfare-based state free from discrimination and exploitation, he said.

Bangladesh is already appreciated before the world as a humane and benevolent state, he added.

The chief adviser said his government’s pledge to the freedom fighters, martyred and injured students and others who joined the student-led revolution is to build a beautiful and prosperous future utilising the opportunity that the people brought to build a new Bangladesh in exchange for their sacrifice.

He also sought happiness, peace and overall welfare of the country’s people, including valiant freedom fighters and their family members.

s/v news