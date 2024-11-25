Govt urges students to remain calm, not to get involved in clashes

The government has called upon students to remain calm and not to get involved in any clash.

“If any instigation is found behind such clashes, strict action will be taken,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today in the wake of clashes that occurred among students of several colleges in Dhaka city.

Talking to BSS, he said the government is monitoring the recent clashes that took place in several educational institutions.

“We urge students to remain calm and not to get involved in any kind of clash,” the press secretary said.

He said the government is investigating whether there is any provocation behind such clashes.

Alam warned that any attempt to create instability in any part of the country, including educational institutions, would be strictly resisted.

On Monday (today), clashes erupted among the students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in the city.

Last night, a clash took place between students of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute.

s/v news