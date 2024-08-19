Govt removes city corps mayors, appoints administrators

The Local Government Division has removed mayors of the 12 city corporations and appointed administrators for those corporations.

The Administrators were appointed in the vacated positions, said a gazette notification issued by the local government division today.

The notification said, the mayors were removed from their offices as per the section 13(Ka) of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

The 12 city corporations are: Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barisal, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Rangpur, Gazipur and Mymensingh.

In another notification, the Local Government Division also appointed 12 officers as City Corporation Administrators in accordance with section 25(Ka) of the sub clause (1) of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

According to the notification, appointed administrators will perform their duties following section 25(Ka) of the sub clause (3) of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

It said additional secretary of the Local Government Division Dr Moh Sher Ali was appointed as administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation, while additional secretary (director general) of the Local Government Division Md Mahmudul Hasan was appointed as administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram will perform his duty as administrator of Chattogram City Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Khulna will discharge duty as Khulna City Corporation Administrator, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi will perform duty as administrator of Rajshahi City Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet will perform duty as administrator of Sylhet City Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Barisal to discharge duty as Administrator of Barisal City Corporation, additional secretary of the Local Government Division AHM Kamruzzaman was appointed as administrator of Narayanganj Corporation, director general (additional secretary) of Bangladesh Rural Development Academy (BARD), Cumilla was appointed as administrator of Cumilla City Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur will perform duty as administrator of Rangpur City Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka will perform duty as administrator of Gazipur City Corporation and Divisional Commissioner of Mymensingh will perform duty as administrator of Mymensingh City Corporation.

“The notification issued in public interest will come into immediate effect,” both the notifications read.

s/v news