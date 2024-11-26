Govt doesn’t want to go tough against students: Jahangir

Home and Agriculture Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) here today said they don’t want to go tough against the students.

“We don’t want to take any measures against the students or go tough against them because they are our children,” he said while visiting crops protection embankment at Matian Haor in Umedpur area under Tahirpur Upazila of the district.

He said the students would place their logical demands and the government would look into the matter and thus pacify them.

The Home Minister has suggested the students to hold talks with them about their demands and express their resentment in the Suhrawardi Udyan instead of taking to streets.

About the problems that took place between the colleges, he said delegations of the students and teachers of the concerned colleges could solve the problem through holding talks.

He has requested the students not to take to the streets, adding, “We don’t want to behave rudely with the students like the previous government. We want to solve each of the problems through discussions.”

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Water Resources Secretary Nazmul Ahsan, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj Dr Mohammad Ilias Mia, police super of Sunamganj AFM Anwar Hossain and executive engineer of Water Development Board, Sunamganj Mamun Hawlader, among others, were present.

এস/ভি নিউজ