Golden Jubilee celebrations in Delhi on Dec 14

The Indian government will arrange a three-day grand programme from December 14 in celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the celebration programme to be held at India Gate complex in New Delhi.

This year, freedom fighters from Bangladesh will come to New Delhi to take part in the celebrations.

The programmes include recreation of the liberation war and involvement of both Indian and Bangladeshi soldiers who took part in the war which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Indian veterans took part in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971, which led to the crushing defeat for the Pakistan army and surrender of 93,000 of its soldiers, sources in the army said.

“The Indian army is also planning to recreate the two war fronts which will showcase how the Indian forces along with muktijodhhas (freedom fighters) crushed the Pakistani forces in the war, especially on the eastern front,” they said.

Also on the western front West Pakistan, Indian Air forces and Army jointly thwarted an offensive by Pakistani armoured brigades in Longewala sector, where a handful of Indian soldiers and aircraft resisted a major attack.

Modi will be briefed about the battles fought during the war. He will meet the Bangladeshi freedom fighters who had been given training by the Indian soldiers and agencies to fight against genocide and mass rapes and killing by Pak army officers and jawans with the help of their cohorts Rajakars.

-Daily Sun