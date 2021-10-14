Gift of Ambulance & Essential Medical Supplies to Kumudini Hospital

A life support ambulance and essential medical supplies were gifted to Kumudini Hospital, Mirzapur on 14 October 2021
On behalf of the people and Government of India, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed over a Life Support Ambulance and stores of essential medical supplies – oxygen cylinders, respiratory support equipment etc. to Mr. Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust and Dr. Pradip Kumar Roy, Director of Kumudini Hospital.
- The brand new SML-Brand ambulance is fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, and can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment. The Ambulance is part of the overall programme for supply of 109 Life Support Ambulances, as announced by India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. The ambulance and medical supplies will support an extension of the excellent work being undertaken by the Kumudini hospital in serving the people in and around Mirzapur and Tangail, both through the COVID pandemic and beyond it as well. Even after the pandemic, the life-support ambulance will bolster Kumudini Hospital’s ongoing extension of quality medical care to the people of Bangladesh. The gift represents India’s unswerving and long-term commitment to its unique and special friendship with the Bangladeshi people.
- During his visit to Kumudini Complex, High Commissioner also paid respects at the exquisite Puja Pandal set up within the complex and in the area. He greeted everyone on MahaNabami and emphasised that the joyous celebrations of Puja by all communities, and the spirit of service to all of humanity fully reflects the generous and inclusive traditions of the Bangladeshi people, as set out in the ideology of the Liberation War, and for which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the Bangladeshi people’s struggle for freedom in 1971