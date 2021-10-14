Gift of Ambulance & Essential Medical Supplies to Kumudini Hospital

Social Share















A life support ambulance and essential medical supplies were gifted to Kumudini Hospital, Mirzapur on 14 October 2021

On behalf of the people and Government of India, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed over a Life Support Ambulance and stores of essential medical supplies – oxygen cylinders, respiratory support equipment etc. to Mr. Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust and Dr. Pradip Kumar Roy, Director of Kumudini Hospital.