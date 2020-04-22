EU raises Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest issue with Pak authorities

ISLAMABAD: The European Union has raised the issue of the arrest of Jang/ Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman with the Pakistani authorities in the context of broader discussions on democratic space, media freedom and the situation of civil society.

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Ms Virginie Battu-Henriksson in a statement on Monday said that due process must be ensured. The EU is firmly committed to supporting progress on human rights, democracy and the implementation of international conventions in Pakistan. These commitments also form a fundamental condition of the EU’s GSP+ trade preferences granted unilaterally to Pakistan, she said.

Media freedom has been highlighted as one area of particular concern. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and timely information and the freedom of the media is particularly important. The EU has also raised with the Pakistani authorities the particular vulnerability of prisoners due to their confinement and limited access to adequate healthcare, the EU spokesperson said.