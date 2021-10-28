Government will work according to the roadmap to prevent land degradation :Environment Minister

Social Share















Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is working sincerely to tackle desertification, land degradation and drought. The Department of Environment has formulated a roadmap for building a land degradation free Bangladesh by updating the land use map, identifying the causes and indicators of land degradation, preventing degradation, mitigation or re-use. He said it will be possible to prevent land degradation by working at the national and divisional levels in a coordinated manner in the 8 thematic areas identified in the roadmap.

The Environment Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled ‘National Roadmap for Combating Land Degradation in Bangladesh’ at the Department of Environment in Agargaon today.

The Environment Minister said effective efforts of all stakeholders are needed to solve the problem of land degradation. To this end, the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Soil Resource Development Institute, the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority and CEGIS are working with the Department of Environment through this Sustainable Land Management Project. There are many sustainable land use technologies in Bangladesh through which we will be able to reduce land degradation to zero. He said awareness and capacity building, training programs, scientific research and initiatives will be taken to raise awareness about the financial, social and environmental benefits of sustainable land management policies and uses. He called upon all to work together sincerely to prevent land degradation in the country.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Admin) Mr. Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi were present as special guests at the workshop chaired by Director General of Environment Md. Ashraf Uddin. Project Director, Dr. Md. Sohrab Ali, former secretary Prof. Zahurul Karim also spoke in the occasion.