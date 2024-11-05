Environment adviser unveils national air quality management action plan

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today unveiled the national air quality management action plan saying the government developed it for strategic actions to tackle the sources of air pollution, improve air monitoring, and enhancing enforcement mechanisms.

“It provides a roadmap for implementing stringent regulations and promoting cleaner technologies in industries, transportation, and urban development,” she said.

The adviser said this while addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Bangladesh National Air Quality Management Action Plan’ at the Department of Environment (DoE) here.

Rizwana said this action plan is a part of Bangladesh’s broader strategy to achieve sustainable environmental targets, with a focus on reducing the alarming levels of pollution that affect both rural and urban areas.

By prioritizing cleaner air, the government reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and the well-being of future generations, she added.

The adviser said the government agencies, development partners, civil society, and the private sector must work together to ensure effective execution of the plan.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and World Bank Practice Manager Christian Peter, among others, addressed the event with Director General of the DoE Dr Abdul Hamid in the chair.

World Bank representative, high-level officials from various ministries, environmental organizations, academia, and media representatives were also attended the programme.

Discussions focused on the importance of integrating air quality management into national policies, adopting advanced monitoring technologies, and increasing public awareness about the health impacts of pollution.

s/v news