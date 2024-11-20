Education must foster creativity to create entrepreneurs: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the country’s education system must foster creativity to create a generation of entrepreneurs in the country.

He made the comment when he visited the office of the Education Ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

“Humans are born entrepreneurs. Yet, our education system creates jobseekers. It is a flawed education system,” the Chief Adviser said.

“We should reform the education system in a way that it creates a generation of entrepreneurs. We need education, which helps students become creative people. Our young people must fulfil their creative potentials,” he said.

The Chief Adviser chaired his first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat and later visited the Education Ministry.

He said Bangladesh should not create an education system that emphasises only test scores.

“The perception that test score is everything must go,” Prof Yunus said.

He also called for narrowing generational gaps in Bangladeshi society, saying the country must understand the language of the new generation – their aspirations and their thought process.

“We must understand the language and the thought process of the youth. We need to know how the older generation can share their experience with the younger generation,” he said.

“The distance between young and old generations gets bigger; it will create troubles. We must minimise the idea gaps between generations,”

the chief adviser said.

He stressed the need for fostering family values in national curricula.

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Education Secretary Siddiq Jobaer were present during the Chief Adviser’s meeting with senior education ministry officials.

