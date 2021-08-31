Dreams die young for China’s private tutors as jobs vanish under sudden crackdown

She was proved wrong. In February, the Ministry of Education said it would tighten its grip on the after-school tutoring sector, responding to repeated calls from President Xi Jinping to reduce the workload for students and the financial burden for their parents.

Chinese parents , like those in many other East Asian countries, are willing to pay huge sums for tutoring services to prepare their children for a future marked by intense competition – be it entry to a quality university or the job market.

This is especially true of middle-class parents, who may spend an average of 120,000 yuan (US$18,500) a year on extracurricular tutoring, with some shelling out as much as 300,000 yuan, according to a 2018 report by the China Education 30 Forum, a national association affiliated with the Education Ministry.

In July, the State Council – China’s cabinet – issued sweeping regulations banning the private education industry from making profits by teaching school curriculum subjects, and from accepting foreign investment. Teaching at the weekends, and during public holidays and school holidays was also prohibited.

EVERY SATURDAY SCMP Global Impact Newsletter By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don’t want these, tick here By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

This came as the industry, which employed more than 10 million people nationwide, was already struggling with the impact of Covid-19, such as increasing delays in salary payments, as well as lay-offs and closures.

Tian’s employer, foreseeing a policy change, had started restructuring and fired a large number of staff in May. Tian received some compensation and returned to her hometown of Wuhan, in central Hubei province.

“I was with the company for three years. My colleagues and I worked in high spirits – even 12 hours a day during high season such as the summer holidays – as the company always motivated us by presenting a rosy picture of a stock market listing,” she said.

“The U-turn came so abruptly. I still haven’t been able to pick up the pieces and set out to look for a new job yet.”

The crackdown dealt a severe blow to the industry. Shares of the more than 20 listed tutoring firms were sent plunging.

The education sector is a major job creator for college graduates and the booming online tutoring industry provided millions of positions, Christina Zhu, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, pointed out.

“The latest crackdown will add pressure on youth employment,” Zhu wrote in a research note.

“It could undermine the [national] policy intention to boost the birth rate as young people delay marriage and having children until they land satisfactory jobs.”

A record 9.09 million students graduated this year, putting added pressure on the labour market. The unemployment rate for those aged between 16 and 24 rose to 16.2 per cent last month, from 15.4 per cent in June – the highest reading since China started releasing data for this age group regularly in February.

Among those graduating this summer was Kevin Li – who attended a top university in Beijing. Attracted by an annual salary of 550,000 yuan, he accepted an offer from a leading tutoring company in the spring and worked as a trainee on a three-month probation.

Ten days after his graduation ceremony in July, Li received a letter from the company saying his contract had been terminated due to the policy change.

“It was like riding a roller coaster. [One minute] I was about to picture myself living independently with an enviable salary, the next minute I was thrown to the ground. I became a jobless person right after university graduation,” he said.

Li has since thrown himself into job hunting, but with little luck so far. “It seems good positions have already been snapped up. It’s difficult to find a desirable one within a short time,” he said.

Acknowledging the impact of the industry clean-up on the job market, the Beijing municipal government earlier this month began hosting online job fairs specially catering for tutoring sector employees.

More than 90,000 positions in sectors such as product development, sales, technology support and finance would be recommended by job hunting platforms, the government has said.

More than 90 per cent of employees in Beijing’s tutoring industry were aged 35 or younger, while 80 per cent held at least a bachelor’s degree, according to the city’s human resources and social security bureau.

“They are valuable human resources for our city,” bureau spokesman Lu Xiaobo said last week. “We will help them find new jobs through various channels.”

Liu Ou, a former teacher with another Beijing tutoring company, said she had sent out her CV to several employers after reading job advertisements posted on the bureau’s website but had received no reply yet.

“I applied to teach in public kindergartens. The pay offered was one third of my previous wage. But money is not everything, right?” Liu said.