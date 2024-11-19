Delhi must return Hasina to face trial, Prof Yunus tells The Hindu

Bangladesh will pursue the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus told The Hindu.

He admitted however that he had no objection to her party the Awami League contesting in elections.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu at his residence in Dhaka, Yunus spelt out his vision for ties with India and plans for reform.

His interview was released in online version of the Indian daily today.

Prof Yunus defended his government’s record in 100 days since it was formed and called reports over the rise of radicalism and safety of the nation’s Hindus and other minorities “propaganda”, which has led to sharp criticism from India and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

