Decision to Retain Pakistan on Grey List Made by Consensus, Says FATF President Marcus Pleyer

FATF president Dr Marcus Pleyer on Thursday said the decision to include Pakistan in the grey list was taken by consensus and not by just one country. Answering a question from a journalist at the press conference here, Pleyer state that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a technical body and the decision to retain Islamabad was made by consensus. He dismissed reports of any possible political connotation regarding the global financial watchdog's decision. "FATF is a technical body and we take our decision by consensus, so not only one country that makes the decision, the FATF contains 39 jurisdictions and also the decision on Pakistan was taken by consensus," said Pleyer. Source: latestly