COVID19: 78 percent eligible population in south Kashmir fully vaccinated

Nearly 78 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated in south Kashmir, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The region comprises four districts – Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

Shopian is leading with an 82 percent inoculation coverage. The district has a 2,01,909 target population above the age of 18 years.

“We have so far fully immunized 1,64,651 people in the district,” a health official said.

In Kulgam, 81 percent of the targeted population has been entirely vaccinated.

“Of the target of 3,98,001 we have so far fully immunized 3,22,132 people,” the official added.

Pulwama now has a 79 percent eligible population that is fully vaccinated, while Anantnag, the largest district in terms of population, has fully vaccinated 75 percent people.