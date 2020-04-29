COVID-19- Tablighis To The Rescue

Around 300 Tablighis, responding to an appeal by their leader Maulana Saad, have volunteered to donate their blood plasma to save the lives of others battling the infection …. reports Asian Lite News

They were on the receiving end for some time. But, now they are the much sought after volunteers to stem Corona. Their plasma can rejuvenate virus-infected bodies. Scores of Tablighi Jamaat men in India have donated blood plasma after recovering from the Covid-19 infection, the Hindu reported.

“Allah saved my life. Now, I want to save others,” a Tabligi volunteer told the Hindu.

“It does not matter that we do not know the person who will benefit. At the end of the day, it is about humanity. I hope it will help improve the image of the Tablighi Jamaat in the mind of the common man,” he said, referring to the negative coverage the group received in several sections of the media because of a cluster of cases emanating from the Nizamuddin centre.

Incidentally, Basha went to donate plasma after a day of fasting. “Three other men from our Tamil Nadu group have donated plasma. Our first COVID-19 report was positive, the subsequent two were negative,” he said.

One More Case in Bihar

One more person linked to the Tablighi Jamaat was reported coronavirus positive in Ranchi on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 33 in the state.

The 33rd patient belongs to the Tabligi Jamaat and is a Caribbean resident. He was part of the group of 25 people including 19 foreigners hiding in a mosque in Hindpiri locality of Ranchi. They were quarantined on March 30. His sample was taken on April 16, the result of which came on Saturday.

He is the 18th case from Hindpiri locality. The first case of coronavirus was also reported from a team of 19 foreigners. One Malaysian woman hiding along with other foreigners tested positive on March 30. From the Malaysian woman the coronavirus spread in Hindpiri which has emerged as a hub of infection in Ranchi and Jharkhand. There are around eight thousand families living in Hindpiri locality. The residents here do not easily agree to a coronavirus test.

A woman who tested positive and was living in Hindpiri locality delivered a baby at Sadar hospital in Ranchi two days ago. The Sadar hospital superintendent had eaten a meal served by the staff who had also served a meal to the coronavirus positive woman in the hospital.

The hospital superintendent had also come in contact with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and officials of the Ranchi district administration on Friday during an official programme.

Besides Ranchi, nine cases have been reported from Bokaro, two from Hazaribagh and one each from Simdega, Giridih and Dhanbad districts.