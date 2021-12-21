Covid-19 couldn’t hit hard Bangladesh for govt’s prompt actions: PM

Social Share

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t hit hard her country due to the government’s prompt actions to protect most vulnerable people and businesses.

“Bangladesh could have fallen prey to COVID-19 but we acted fast to protect both our most vulnerable people and businesses. As a result, the pandemic did not hit Bangladesh as hard as other countries,” she wrote in an article published in New York based famous magazine FORTUNE on Monday.

Following is the full article by Sheikh Hasina:

Bangladesh Prime Minister: We rise from COVID-19 by helping the neediest first

Bangladesh could have fallen prey to COVID-19 but we acted fast to protect

both our most vulnerable people and businesses. As a result, the pandemic did

not hit Bangladesh as hard as other countries. We are emerging from the

pandemic in a good position to continue the economic resurgence that began a

decade ago.

Our approach to fighting COVID-19 was to balance lives and livelihoods,

focusing on the needs of people first and then assisting the businesses that

employed them.

At the very start of the pandemic last year, the government offered relief

to the ultra-poor, the disabled, seniors, migrants, and impoverished women.

We quickly distributed cash and other types of assistance to 40 million

people, a quarter of the population. This came in the form of 28 separate

stimulus programs totaling $22.1 billion-nearly 6.2% of our Gross Domestic

Product (GDP). We spent billions of additional dollars on vaccines and other

emergency measures.

People continue to be at the heart of everything we do, whatever the

Omicron variant brings. The government instituted a “No One Will Go Hungry”

policy that provided rice, baby food, and cash to 16.8 million families. We

targeted payments to the aged, the disabled, and deserted and destitute

women. We expanded a program inaugurated prior to the pandemic to build

houses for the homeless to commemorate the centenary of the birth of my

father-the founding father of the nation and its first president-Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The program contributed immensely to our fight against

the disease.

The government also prioritized assisting small businesses and their

employees. We offered low-interest loans to small-business entrepreneurs,

especially women and farmers. Government loans on favorable terms also were

used to pay workers in the tourism and hospitality industries that were

ravaged by shutdowns.

Larger businesses also received assistance: Several rounds of multi-

billion-dollar payments went to employees of export-oriented companies, such

as those in our vital garment-making industry. A working-capital loan

facility was established to keep both big manufacturers and rapidly growing

service firms, including information technology companies, in operation.

Interest payments on these loans were split between the borrowers and the

government. Interest payments on all commercial loans, in fact, were

suspended for two months last year and then spread out over the next 12

months to ease the financial burden on employers.

Like other nations, Bangladesh instituted social distancing edicts,

mandated the wearing of face coverings, and enforced a 66-day public holiday

from late March to early June last year. Industrial production slid. Small

and medium-sized businesses were shuttered. Global lockdowns reduced demand

and rocked our entire economy. However, we never lost faith in ourselves and

continued to invest in our people. We set up testing facilities. We did

contact tracing. We installed isolation facilities in hospitals across the

country. We also recruited 6,200 doctors, 10,000 nurses, and 3,000 other key

medical personnel. In the end, thanks in part to years of investments at the

local level, our healthcare system was resilient despite the terrible strain.

The combination of new initiatives and past investments has saved countless

lives and allowed our economy to weather the storm. GDP growth has increased

roughly by two percentage points since November last year. Bangladesh is now

among the five fastest-growing economies in the world. Over the past 10

years, Bangladesh has reduced its poverty rate from 31.5% to 20.5%. Our per

capita income has trebled in a single decade to $2,227 in fiscal 2021, which

is higher than our neighbors India and Pakistan. Our foreign currency

reserves have reached an all-time high of $48 billion. The pandemic has

failed to impede our progress.

Indeed, our relentless attention to helping the people who needed help the

most clearly has paid major dividends. We are especially proud that the World

Economic Forum (WEF) ranks Bangladesh seventh in political empowerment of

women, outpacing our regional neighbors since 2014. Our infant mortality rate

has been reduced to 23.67 per 1,000. The maternal mortality rate has fallen

to 173 per 100,000 live births. Bangladeshis’ average longevity has risen to

73 years.

Bangladesh has also become a world leader in digital adoption and

expertise. Our “Digital Bangladesh” initiative has transformed and

diversified the economy. It made combatting COVID-19 easier than it would

have otherwise been. Average Bangladeshis now rely on their smartphones. As a

result, they are kept informed minute-by-minute about pandemic developments.

Bangladesh has traveled a long way from being one of the poorest nations

when it was founded in 1971 to achieving lower-middle-income-country status

this year. We are on track to graduate from the United Nations’ list of least

developed countries by 2026. All of this is still possible despite the worst

pandemic in a hundred years. Investing in people made all the difference.