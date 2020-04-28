Coronavirus: they’re only answering Xi Jinping’s call but are China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomats doing more harm than good?

At the same time, Beijing’s diplomatic missions in Australia and Canada accused local politicians and media of parroting US propaganda, after they too called for massive reparations and independent inquiries into the pandemic.

Previously, senior Chinese diplomats in Sweden, Britain, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore and Peru made international headlines by trading barbs with media, officials and academics they considered critical of Beijing’s handling of the health crisis.

The sight of so many professional statesmen – each one of them trained, under normal circumstances, to shun the limelight – caught up in high-profile spats around the world is perplexing, even for China watchers like Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London.

“The aggressive Chinese propaganda and diplomacy will antagonise other countries which will review their China policy after the Covid-19 crisis is over, and some will backtrack from the globalisation process that has benefited China so much,” he said.

“This will of course hurt the best interests of China and the citizens of China, as they have been the biggest beneficiaries of globalisation.”

Wolf Warrior The nationalist shift in China’s diplomacy in recent months spawned the rise of the “ ” ambassadors and senior diplomats, named after the hit 2015 patriotic war film. It also coincided with repeated warnings from the top leadership that a rapidly deteriorating relationship with the US – brought about by a prolonged trade war and intense competition for technological supremacy and geopolitical influence – had left China facing unprecedented adversity and challenges.

China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye is no stranger to controversy. During his earlier, two-year stint as ambassador to Canada he was well known for his blistering criticism of Ottawa, especially in relation to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.