COP26: India has exceeded Paris commitments, set ambitious future agenda, says PM Modi as he leaves for Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has also set an ambitious climate agenda for the next 50 years, as he departed for Delhi after conclusion of the high-level segment of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he was leaving after two days of intense discussions about the future of the planet.

He also thanked UK PM Boris Johnson for hosting the climate summit, and the Scottish people for their warm hospitality.

“Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years.

“It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time, and meet some new ones. I am thankful to our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow.”

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said the packed day marked the end of a productive visit.

“PM @narendramodi leaves for Delhi, at the conclusion of the High Level Segment of #COP26 in Glasgow.

“A packed day marks the end of a productive visit. Launched two climate initiatives (IRIS and GGI-OSOWOG), participated in the B3W event and held several bilateral meetings,” he said, referring to the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) and the Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG).

Before his arrival in Glasgow, the Prime Minister was in Rome for the G20 summit.