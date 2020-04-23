‘Commend your leadership’: Bill Gates lauds Modi govt’s efforts to flatten Covid curve

NEW DELHI: Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending him for his leadership in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in India.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Microsoft co-founder appreciated the proactive measures taken by PM Modi and his government to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 rate in India.

Gates said that measures such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation were commendable.

“I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its Covid-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services,” Gates said.