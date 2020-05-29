Coming Apocalypse of Xi Jinping

China stares at an economic collapse in wake of Covid of an economy already bruised with Trump's trade war. Therefore, the move in Hong Kong reflect Xi and Party's nervousness is managing economic fallouts of Covid and trade war. Current Hong Kong move appears geared more towards domestic audience rather than global for a change.

Social Share















National People’s Congress announcement of tightening the national security law noose on HK smacks of frustration within ranks of the ruling Communist party at the managing the Covid fallout and the expectation management of Chinese people.

The announcement of the measure at annual NPC meeting is doubly symbolic that party has put its reputation at stake. This is more so when party mandarins has assessed Xi as having foundered on twin priorities of HK and Taiwan with earlier Hong Kong protests having injected much needed energy in Taiwanese DPP leader Tsai Ing Wen’a faltering campaign leading eventually to her victory against mainland favored KMT candidate. Not to forget that Xi had feted KMT leader Lien Chan in 2015 literally as a Head of State during his visit to Mainland and Xian. Today Taiwan has come out of the pandemic strengthened and its international position bolstered by its phenomenal success in fighting the virus.

Notably, Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao is credited with a rather successful cross-strait management of affairs for over a decade with KMT’s Ma Yingjeou as President of Taiwan. With highhanded managing of ethnic Uighur’s in Muslim Xinjiang, combined with Taiwan and now Hong Kong leaves much to be desired so far as Xi’s performance as Party chief is concerned, especially when Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang affairs are listed as CCP’s core Priorities.

Question arises whether with having anointed himself as party leader for life, Xi has pulled the peak ahead in time having gone over and beyond it. The move comes in the backdrop of months of anti-government protests last year and as protests were planning to be relaunched in the post-Covid period. Beijing claimed the law was necessary to boost its national security in the city, and blamed “foreign forces” for promoting separatism and violence in Hong Kong.

China stares at an economic collapse in wake of Covid of an economy already bruised with Trump’s trade war. Therefore, the move in Hong Kong reflect Xi and Party’s nervousness is managing economic fallouts of Covid and trade war. Current Hong Kong move appears geared more towards domestic audience rather than global for a change.

It remains to be seen if it intensifies rift within party rank and file, especially with sixth generation leadership ruing the fact of being denied a chance at Party Leadership with Xi’s constitutional reform paving way for leadership for life.