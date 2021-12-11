Colombo asks Imran Khan government to speed up compensation for relatives of killed Sri Lankan citizen

Social Share

Recalling the phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday, the minister said: “he offered his condolences and promised to make all information from the inquiry available to Sri Lanka as soon as possible”.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister also appreciated the intervention of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has taken personal responsibility for this investigation and taken steps to immediately investigate the incident.

He also welcomed the announcement of the $ 100,000 donation from the Sialkot business community and the payment of Priyantha Kumara’s monthly salary to his widow. Peiris highlighted the fact that the Sri Lankan government is concerned about the future of the two children of the late Priyantha Kumara and the importance of receiving the payments on time.

He asked the Pakistani envoy to arrange a mechanism to ensure that the salary will be received by the family every month without interruption. The acting High Commissioner expressed his deepest apologies for the incident and assured that the Government of Pakistan has taken the necessary steps to fully investigate and secure compensation to the family.

– tittlepress