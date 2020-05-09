Chinese protesters arrested after clash with police in Nepal, 6 cops injured

Social Share















Kathmandu [Nepal], May 8 (ANI): As China-originated coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, killing people, crippling economies and putting countries under lockdown, a group of 45 Chinese protestors were arrested after clashing with police in Nepal.

The group was protesting in the Nepali capital Kathmandu, demanding their repatriation as the tiny Himalayan nation remains under lockdown to contain the spread of highly contagious Covid-19. On riday, the 45 Chinese reached in front of Singha Durbar, Nepal’s Administrative Capital for holding agitation.

Six Police personnel were injured in the demonstration that broke out in a restricted zone.

“Four police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Haribahadur Basnet, were injured in the clash when the protestors entered a prohibited zone,” Superintendent of Nepal Police, Somendra Singh Rathore, told ANI over phone.

The Chinese protestors raised slogans and placards that read ‘We want to go home’.

Two protestors were also injured in the clashes triggered by the protestors as they jumped and pulled the uniform of an on-duty police officer. (ANI)