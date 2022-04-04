Chinese military stepping up night drills to counter US, analysts say as state TV airs footage

The J-11B is a significantly modified version of the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-27 fighter from state-owned Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC). It remains the most advanced fighter jet operated by the PLA Navy’s land-based aviation force, alongside some Su-30MKK imported from Russia in the 2000s.

The J-11B fighter jet at the Changchun air show, in northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: AFP

The twin-engine multirole J-11B has a range of 1,500km, extendable with additional fuel tanks. It can also carry advanced weapons like the PL-10 short-range combat missile and the PL-15 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

This makes the jet an ideal instrument to defend Beijing’s vast claims to the South China Sea, which stretches 2,000km from its southernmost island of Hainan to cover almost the entire span of the waterway – in claims contested by five southeast Asian neighbours.

The J-11Bs of the PLA Air Force were photographed as deployed on Woody Island, a Chinese-controlled military base in the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

In 2014, a J-11 fighter jet reportedly came within 10 metres of an American P-8A Poseidon submarine-hunter about 220km east of Hainan, with the PLA warplane flying past the P-8’s nose and performing a barrel roll at close range.

The J-11 series is based on the Sukhoi-27 following a 1998 agreement. And the J-11B is a significantly modified version with special home-made avionics, or electronics as applied to aviation.

The SAC has delivered a massive number of J-11B, but mostly to the Chinese air force. It has further developed a more powerful J-16 for the force, based on the twin-seat J-11B.

The SAC was first seen building a J-11B model for the PLA Navy as early as 2010. It also produces for the navy the J-15, a ship-based fighter for its aircraft carriers.