China’s Booming Fortunes in Africa Reverses Due to Beijing’s Changing Priorities in Pandemic Times

China’s fortunes in Africa are changing with Beijing concerned about a slowdown in its economy due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade war with the United States and other factors , changing its strategic priorities writes Sergio Restelli for Inside On.

China’s African strategies are evolving as evidenced by the eighth edition of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The summit in Dakar, Senegal, in November last year, unlike the previous two summits held under President Xi, was at the ministerial level and not at the summit level. The last FOCAC meetings had seen a much larger presence of African Heads of State or Government, according to Inside Over.

Amid criticism of China for being a neo-colonial power in Africa and for putting several African countries in debt, President Xi Jinping has reduced China’s state-backed exposure to Africa.

Additionally, China is moving away from the infrastructure and lending-based approach to a newer approach that is still unclear and will only become evident in the coming years, writes Sergio Restelli for Inside Over.

Xi Jinping, who has not left China since the start of the pandemic, delivered his speech at FOCAC via video link. A dramatic shift in participation levels at the latest summit has raised questions among academics and analysts.

Previously, the eighth edition of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was held in Dakar, Senegal, from November 29 to 30, 2021 under the theme “Deepening China-Africa Partnership and Promoting Sustainable Development to Build Community China-Africa with a Shared Future in the New Era,” as reported by Inside Over.

FOCAC was established twenty years ago as a forum to strengthen China-Africa relations and elevate relations to a new higher level.

China’s relations with Africa have, since the formation of FOCAC, grown massively in various sectors with frequent high-level visits between the two sides. Trade figures soared to $187 billion and investment reached new levels of around $2.96 billion in 2020.

However, at the same time, the relationship has been marred by trade deficits and controversies over debt-trap diplomacy like China’s takeover of strategic assets in Africa in the event of loan defaults.

Beijing, over the past 20 years of FOCAC, has steadily increased infrastructure funding in Africa. In 2006, China advanced $5 billion under President Hu Jintao and the amount doubled again under President Xi with a massive expansion of activities and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). ), writes Sergio Restelli for Inside Over. (ANI)