Chinese army moving robot vehicles in Tibet

More than half of those robot vehicles have been moved to the areas close to Ladakh in India where the Chinese buildup is still in evidence, reports Times Now.

The PLA has moved 88 Sharp Claw unmanned ground vehicles or UGVs into Tibet, and 38 of them in the western part of the province, close to where the Indian and Chinese armies are still positioning face to face, the Indian news channel reported.

The Sharp Claw UGV, manufactured by Chinese arms manufacturer NORINCO, can be used for reconnaissance, patrolling and transportation of weapons and logistical work in difficult terrain. It can also be fitted with weapons.

With the specialised vehicles, about 200 Lynx all-terrain vehicles have been spotted, about 150 of them in the areas close to Ladakh. They can be used for moving soldiers and supplies and as a platform for heavy weapons or for air defence weapons, Times Now reported.

Indian and Chinese soldiers were engaged in a tough battle at the border in 2020.

– https://www.justearthnews.com/