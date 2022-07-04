CHINA’S STAGGERING PEOPLE’S SURVEILLANCE MEASURES EXPOSED

Social Share

A massive media investigation has revealed a shocking expansion of surveillance of its citizens by China. Government servers are learnt to be storing extremely personal data of millions of citizens, including race, gender, even whether they are wearing glasses or masks.

Apart from cameras installed in every nook and corner of the country and even inside people’s homes – this was especially the norm during the Covbid-19 lockdown — the government is using phone trackers to “link people’s digital lives to their identity and physical movements”.

The details were revealed in a New York Times investigation that involved an analysis of over 100,000 government bidding documents, “which detail the surveillance technology and software and explain the strategic thinking behind the purchases”. The reporters found that China’s “ambition to collect a staggering amount of digital and biological data from its citizens is more expansive and invasive than previously known”. The Chinese authorities are primarily using four data sources to collect the information. Cameras are considered the “foundation of China’s surveillance state”. They use phone trackers by the millions every day. All citizens are profiled through DNA, iris scan samples and voice prints “collected indiscriminately from people with no connection to crime”. Lastly, Artificial Intelligence is used to “predict or detect crimes, such as signaling officers when a person with a history of mental illness gets near a school, or alerting authorities if a marriage is suspicious”. Reporters and members of the Visual Investigations Team of the New York Times

spent have churned reams of conclusions about the surveillance. “They call for companies to bid on the contracts to provide surveillance technology, and include product requirements and budget size, and sometimes describe at length the strategic thinking behind the purchases. Chinese laws stipulate that agencies must keep records of bids and make them public, but in reality the documents are scattered across hard-to-search web pages that are often taken down quickly without notice.”

The documents allowed the newspaper to study the magnitude of China’s surveillance capabilities for the first time ever. It says: The Chinese government’s goal is clear: designing a system to maximize what the state can find out about a person’s identity, activities and social connections, which could ultimately help the government maintain its authoritarian rule.”

While it is difficult to actually prove the level and spread of surveillance given the total silence of the government, “the new Chinese technologies, detailed in procurement and other documents reviewed by The New York Times, further extend the boundaries of social and political controls and integrate them ever deeper into people’s lives”.

Broadly, two aspects of the surveillance have been revealed. At the elementary level, “they justify suffocating surveillance and violate privacy”. At the highest level, “they risk automating systemic discrimination and political repression”.

The New York Times answers its own question, why such surveillance. “For the government, social stability is paramount and any threat to it must be eliminated. During his decade as China’s top leader, Xi Jinping has hardened and centralized the security state, unleashing techno-authoritarian policies to quell ethnic unrest in the western region of Xinjiang and enforce some of the world’s most severe coronavirus lockdowns. The space for dissent, always limited, is rapidly disappearing.”

There is growing evidence of the use of sophisticated surveillance machinery.

“In 2020, authorities in southern China denied a woman’s request to move to Hong Kong to be with her husband after software alerted them that the marriage was suspicious, local police reported. An ensuing investigation revealed that the two were not often in the same place at the same time and had not spent the Spring Festival holiday together. Police concluded that the marriage had been faked to obtain a migration permit.”

In another instance, an automated alert about a man’s “frequent entry into a residential compound with different companions prompted police to investigate”. They discovered that he was a part of a pyramid scheme, according to state media.

Interestingly, while the government officially does not admit to surveillance, details of the spy technologies at work inside China are emerging from “police research papers, surveillance contractor patents and presentations, as well as hundreds of public procurement documents”. China’s Ministry of Public Security “did not respond to requests for comment faxed to its headquarters in Beijing and six local departments across the country”.

What is equally shocking is that the sophisticated, modern surveillance “is partly based on data-driven policing software from the United States and Europe, technology that rights groups say has encoded racism into decisions like which neighborhoods are most heavily policed and which prisoners get parole”. China takes it to the extreme, tapping nationwide reservoirs of data that allow police to operate with opacity and impunity, the newspaper points out.

The worst thing about the surveillance is its patent illegality. “Often people don’t know they’re being watched. Police face little outside scrutiny of the effectiveness of the technology or the actions they prompt. Chinese authorities require no warrants to collect personal information”.

In a bid to aid and abet the government into expanding the surveillance, many entrepreneurs are launching startups to devise better and speedier equipment. The paper reports the case if one such entrepreneur, Yin Qi, who founded Megvii, an artificial intelligence startup. He “told Chinese state media that the surveillance system could give police a search engine for crime, analyzing huge amounts of video footage to intuit patterns and warn authorities about suspicious behavior”. Yin’s logic for designing this surveillance technique is shocking. He says “if cameras detected a person spending too much time at a train station, the system could flag a possible pickpocket”. He is absolutely clear that he is doing the right thing and not harming the privacy of citizens or intruding into their personal lives.

The paper quotes him as saying: “It would be scary if there were actually people watching behind the camera, but behind it is a system. It’s like the search engine we use every day to surf the internet — it’s very neutral. It’s supposed to be a benevolent thing.”

A Megvii spokesperson said “in an emailed statement that the company was committed to the responsible development of artificial intelligence”, and that it was concerned about making life more safe and convenient and “not about monitoring any particular group or individual.”

The biggest worry for the Chinese citizens is that once they are in a database, they are rarely removed from them. This could mean that “the new technologies reinforce disparities within China, imposing surveillance on the least fortunate parts of its population”. Sometimes, authorities use these technologies to set up digital tripwires that indicate a possible threat.

Some of the surveillance techniques border on the ridiculous. For instance, in the city of Nanning, it was found that the police bought software that could look for “more than three key people checking into the same or nearby hotels” and “a drug user calling a new out-of-town number frequently.” This information came from a bidding document the newspaper analysed. thegenevadaily.