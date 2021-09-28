China’s power crisis moves from factory floor to homes

Social Share















The energy crisis in China is starting to hit people where they live, adding the risk of social instability to slower economic growth and disruptions to the global supply chain.

Residents of several northern provinces have already faced power outages, and blackouts are causing havoc on the roads in at least one major city. Guangdong, a southern industrial center with an economy larger than Australia, is asking people to use natural light in their homes and restrict the use of air conditioners after power outages in factories. Source: timesofindia