China tests Anti-ship Ballistic Missile in Xinjiang Desert with Eye on Pacific: Report

Social Share

China is testing the anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) in the desert in the western Taklamakan desert of Xinjiang but has a complete focus on the Pacific, a report says.

China has made an accurate mock-up of the deck of a Ford-class aircraft carrier at a missile test range in the Taklamakan desert in western Xinjiang Province, according to photos taken by satellite imagery company Maxar on behalf of the U.S. Naval Institute in November. 7, 2021, reported by The National Interest.

A seventy-five-meter-long ship-like target placed on the six-meter-wide rail, as well as very detailed copies of two U.S. Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and at least two additional targets carrier shape, is also seen.

An anti-ship ballistic missile is a military ballistic missile system designed to hit a warship at sea.

These efforts are certainly aimed at enhancing the test set’s ability to provide more realistic training targets for China’s anti-ship ballistic missile arsenal (ASBM) development.

The mockups at the Taklamakan location were not the first training targets like the Chinese carrier; since 2003, a crude concrete pad has been used as a training target in Shuangchengzi, and a mockup near the current site was targeted in missile tests in 2013.

The latest mockups, on the other hand, are more detailed descriptions of U.S. Navy ships.

The current equipment was installed and then destroyed in 2019, according to the United States Naval Institute (USNI), before being rebuilt in September 2021 based on previous satellite images. The new site contains plenty of instrumentation to collect data on missile hits, but no impact craters, indicating that the location has not yet been used for missile tests.

Despite their incredible speed and range, ASBMs have never been used in combat, and there are some questions as to how reliable their infrared- or radar-guidance terminals are looking at hitting moving targets. .

China is expected to place ASBMs on its H-6 strategic bombers and Type 055 missile cruisers, according to reports.

Since Beijing first unveiled its DF-21D “carrier killer” missile in 2009, these weapons, which, unlike the more regularly deployed naval cruise missile, soar into space before diving into the unusual speed.

The DF-21D, mounted on a mobile truck launcher to make pre-emptive killing more difficult, has a maximum range of nearly 900 miles. That suggests it could threaten to destroy or seriously damage U.S. Navy’s massive supercarriers from far beyond the strike range of its warplanes aboard, the think tank reports.

Since then, China has demonstrated several additional ASBM-type missiles, including the DF-26B, which have a range of up to 2,500 miles and can sink ships at U.S. naval stations on Guam, as well as other shorter range and ASBM missiles. (ANI)