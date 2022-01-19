China targeting Tibetan Buddhism since Mao’s Cultural Revolution in 1960s: Report

Social Share

A global think tank recently revealed that China has been targeting Tibetan Buddhism since Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. It is imperative to note that the Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and ever since, has tried to grip the region under its control.

China has been repeatedly accused of imposing restrictions on religious freedom in Tibet and the oppression has continued in Xi Jinping’s rule, during which drastic measures have been introduced within the region.

According to think tank Global Order, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has employed many methods to eradicate Tibetan Buddhism not only within Tibet but also outside Tibet. It said that this continued persecution by China has curtailed the little space available for religious freedom. It is also contrary to the Chinese government’s claim of religious freedom in Tibet.

In recent years, there have been reports of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment in custody, torture, sterilisation and forced abortions, frequently opted repressive strategies against Tibetans by Beijing. Last year, the Chinese authorities had even demolished two large statues revered by Tibetan Buddhists. Tibetans who objected to the demolition were reportedly arrested and beaten.

Moreover, as per Radio Free Asia, Chinese authorities have even begun to destroy monks’ quarters at the county’s Gaden Namgyal Ling monastery. A large Chinese military compound, built-in 2012 in Nyikhok, is meanwhile being used as a labour camp for Tibetans.

Earlier this month, RFA reported that Chinese authorities in Sichuan province were arresting Tibetan monks and beating them over suspicion that they informed outside people about the destruction of a Buddha statue in the country’s Luhuo county (Drago).

Notably, China has been repeatedly accused of imposing restrictions on religious freedom in Tibet. Last year, the Chinese Communist Party had ordered educational institutes to stop offering Tibetan language courses. The order also warned violators to get ready for ‘serious legal consequences and punishment’.

– republicworld.com