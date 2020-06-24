China FURY: World on brink as India taunts Beijing over secret deaths

BEIJING has deleted online news detailing the real death toll from the deadly clash with India in the Galwan Valley, censoring comments by India's prime minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to chief ministers on June 18 is now unavailable to view from China. Comments by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also been deleted from two Chinese social media accounts, Wechat and Weibo. It comes after an Indian minister taunted China over the number of fatalities.

“If 20 were martyred on our side, then there would have been at least double the casualties on their side,” V.K.Singh, the minister for roads and transport, told TV News24 in an interview broadcast late on Saturday.

China’s freedom of speech is severely limited with an outright ban on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Although in an act of what could be interpreted as rank hypocrisy, the Chinese foreign minister and even President Xi Jinping’s spokesperson have their own Twitter accounts.

After the deletion, Chinese people have very little access to any other version of events in the Galwan valley other than the official line.

India has reported that 40 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the skirmish in the high altitude terrain.

But, within China there has been no report of casualties from the home side, just a report that India suffered 20 fatalities.

In an unprecedented act the communist regime has now removed the statement by India’s prime minister Modi on the social media app.

The statement gave India’s account of what happened referring to fatalities on both sides.