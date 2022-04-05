China, Cambodia sign military deal as Beijing attempts to counter US

Senior commanders from the ground forces of the two militaries sealed the agreement in a video call on Thursday, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian told a regular news briefing in Beijing as quoted by Bloomberg.

He did not elaborate on the details of the agreement.

“China and Cambodia are close neighbours and ironclad friends,” Wu was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“In recent years, the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries in various fields, including strategic communication, joint exercises and training, exchanges and personnel training, has continued to deepen,” he said.

The agreement was signed by General Liu Zhenli, commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, and General Hun Manet, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Army, Bloomberg reported. justearthnews