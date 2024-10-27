Chief Adviser opens ‘Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2024’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated the ‘Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2024’ at the Air Force Headquarters in the capital.

In this promotion board, eligible officers of the rank of Captain, Commander and Lieutenant Commander of Bangladesh Navy and Group Captain, Wing Commander and Squadron Leader of the Bangladesh Air Force will be considered for further promotion, an ISPR press release said.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the Chief Adviser welcomed all to the new Bangladesh achieved through the student-people revolution.

He remembered with deep respect all who were killed in the anti-discrimination student movement in July-August.

He also recalled all the brave soldiers of the armed forces who participated in the Great War of Liberation.

The nation will always remember with respect the self-sacrifice of the martyrs of the armed forces, the chief adviser said.

He directed the members of the selection board to give emphasis on professional competence, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty, and the overall suitability of the officers for their promotion.

The officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities also deserve higher promotion, he noted.

Also, Prof Yunus directed the selection board to select those who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life for promotion.

Highlighting the contribution of Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, he said the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force stood by the country’s people at the time of crisis.

As a result, Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have once again been recognised as a symbol of trust by the people of the country, Prof Yunus said in his speech.

On his arrival at the venue, Chief Adviser Dr Yunus was welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

They expressed gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule.

Chief adviser’s special assistant on defense and national solidarity development affairs, the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division and the defense secretary were, among others, present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief Adviser participated in a photo session with the senior officers of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force and wrote his comments on the visitors’ book.

Later, he planted a sapling of fruit-bearing tree on the premises of the Air Force Headquarters.

