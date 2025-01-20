Carrie Underwood sings America The Beautiful … a cappella

Carrie Underwood singing into a microphone, she wears a grey dress and big diamond earrings

Image source,Getty Images

It’s time for a musical performance following Trump’s inauguration speech from US country singer Carrie Underwood.

After her backing track stops seconds in, there is a few seconds of silence as former presidents look around the room to see what’s happening.

Underwood then begins to sing a cappella – along with help from the inauguration audience. She’s singing America the Beautiful.