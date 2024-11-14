CA pledges reforming labour sector

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said his government would carry out vital labour reforms in an effort to attract more foreign investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.

He made the comments during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the COP-29 global climate conference in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, according to a message received here.

“The labour issue is one of our top priorities and we want to resolve all labour issues,” Prof Yunus told her as they discussed Bangladesh’s recent developments.

Theresa May also expressed her desire to work on labour issues with Bangladesh. She also discussed the issue of human trafficking and migration with Bangladesh’s interim leader.

Prof Yunus called for increased migration to Europe from Bangladesh through the legal channels, saying it will cut risks and irregular migration and act as a deterrent against human trafficking.

Prof. Yunus presented a copy of the Art of Triumph, a book on graffiti and murals painted by Bangladeshi young people during the July-August revolution to Theresa May

Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, Senior Secretary and Principal Coordinator of SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, and Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan M Anamul Haq were present.

s/v news