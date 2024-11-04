CA holds meeting with chiefs of reform commissions

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today held a meeting with the chiefs of reform commissions formed to expedite the state reform initiatives.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Tejgaon here.

During the meeting, Public Administration Reform Commission chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury informed the chief adviser of the progress of the reform works taken by his commission.

He said the works of the Public Administration Reform Commission has started in full swing, while public opinions have already been sought through website.

The commission members have visited the district and upazila levels and exchanged views with people, Chowdhury said.

The commission members informed the chief adviser that the commission continues exchanging views with the representatives of various cadres of public administration and hoped that they would be able to submit its report within the stipulated timeframe, the chief adviser’s press wing said.

Highlighting the progress of the initiatives of Police Administration Reform Commission, its head Safar Raz Hossain said the reform commission has already held 10 meetings and it also held four more meetings with stakeholders.

A questionnaire has been prepared to seek public opinion, which has already been posted on website, he said, adding it is scrutinising the proposals made to amend some laws and rules.

In addition, appropriate proposals are being made to simplify some processes, he added.

Hossain said works are underway on a proposal to change the method of use of the force for mob control, while several sections of the Criminal Procedure Code-1898 are being examined and the commission is scrutinising whether those should be changed.

During the meeting, Electoral Reform Commission chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said proper measures are being taken to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates and work is underway on postal ballots so that the voters can exercise franchise through post.

Mentioning that the voter list is being adjusted with the national identity card (NID), he said his commission is giving emphasis on ensuring the participation of women in the electoral process and effective measures are being taken to this end.

Majumdar said contacts are being made with stakeholders and suggestions are being taken from them using digital platforms.

s/v news