CA for student-teacher’s contribution to advancing science

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked students and teachers to come forward in contributing to advancement of science and knowledge.

“Students and teachers should come forward in contributing to science and knowledge,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Centennial Celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics: A legacy of Dhaka” at an auditorium here.

The Physics Department of Dhaka University (DU) and Bose Center for Advanced Study and Research in Natural Sciences, DU, are jointly organising the two-day celebration.

Education Adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, and former professor at SNBNCBS, Kolkata, Partha Ghose, also spoke at the event.

Prof Yunus said the very tiny calm Dhaka city and green Ramna might not be brought back but the glory of Dhaka University could, of course, come back in the new independent Bangladesh.

“On centenary of the Bose-Einstein Theory, we can say this with emphasis,” he said.

“Today, the student-teacher community has got back their freedom of thought and the practice of free thinking through revolution,” he added.

The chief adviser also stressed capacity building for contributing to world-science. “And this is achieved through everyday’s reading, research maintaining high expectation,” he opined.

“The environment of Bose’s invention in 1924 was created in such a way,” Prof Yunus said, adding: “This environment will also be established in the same way today. There is no alternative to this”.

Prof Yunus said the interim government is ready to bring necessary reforms in shaping suitable environment for science practice but demands and suggestions must have to come from all the people concerned.

“If we have trust in ourselves, we will be able to do so as Bose had trust in him, so being fully unacquainted, he wrote to Einstein,” the chief adviser said.

Recalling the contribution of scientist Satyendra Nath Bose, he said Bose became the part of science history in 1924 because of his Bose-Einstein Statistics.

He said as a young professor, Satyendra Bose did this sitting at a room of Curzon Hall of Dhaka University, while the physicists around the world are celebrating the centenary of the Bose-Einstein Statistics due to its importance.

“But, the importance of this innovation is different for us….through this, Bose has marked our university (DU) and our Dhaka city in the map of world science,” he added.

The chief adviser welcomed the international scientists, who have been working on the Bose-Einstein theory, for joining the international conference in Dhaka.

Noting that the innovation of Bose is still time relevant, he said Bose sent his little article to Einstein in Germany and later Einstein added his idea to it and provided the article to a famous physic journal.

“Since then, this is Bose-Einstein theory,” he continued.

s/v news