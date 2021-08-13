British MPs call for ban on China’s Didi Chuxing over data privacy concerns

Yasmin Qureshi, an opposition Labour MP for Bolton South East, joined Smith in his criticism.

“I think our government should ask what guarantees are being sought as to whether the data is going to be kept in China and how can the risk of sensitive user data being passed on to the Chinese government be mitigated,” she was quoted as saying.

“The problem with Didi, like all other Chinese companies, is that all roads lead back to the Chinese government and their independence is really a facade … this is primarily a data-harvesting exercise and another incursion by the Chinese Communist Party into the security of the UK,” added Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham.

Didi did not respond to questions from the South China Morning Post .

Didi Chuxing has some 400 million customers around the world. Photo: AFP

The backlash from MPs is the latest in a number of U-turns and reviews concerning Chinese investments in Britain, including last year’s

Earlier this year, Didi Chuxing won licences to operate in the northern English cities of Manchester, Salford, Wolverhampton and Sheffield. All four have growing ethnic Chinese populations, with the University of Manchester boasting the

The ride-hailing company already has a presence in Canada, Australia, Russia, Japan, South Africa and several countries in , with some 400 million customers in total. Britain would mark its first foray into a Western European market, however.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, which regulates data protection in Britain, said in a statement it had not been asked to investigate Didi Chuxing.

“We do not appear to have received any complaints about Didi nor have any ongoing investigations or enquiries. If any concerns are raised with us, we would assess those in line with our usual procedures,” it said.

Data security concerns were part of the reason Beijing put Didi Chuxing under a national security review last month, with a regulatory source telling the Post that the company had into a listing in New York before completing a thorough assessment by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Authorities banned the firm from registering new users and ordered its app off the country’s app stores, with the cyberspace administration saying in a short statement on July 4 that it had seriously violated the country’s laws and regulations through the improper collection and usage of user information.

Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing was founded in China in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg

In recent weeks, the Chinese government has announced of companies that have access to the data of more than 1 million Chinese consumers.

Didi Chuxing is weighing up giving up control of its most valuable data as part of a number of proposals it has put forward to appease regulators, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2012, Didi Chuxing soon surpassed its rivals in its home market, including buying Uber’s China business in 2016.

On June 30, the company raised US$4.4 billion in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange to help finance its international expansion.

Two days later, the share price dived after the company came under investigation amid concerns it might leak data on traffic conditions, maps and population movements and undermine the country’s security.

Lu Chuanying, general secretary of the Cyberspace International Governance Research Centre at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, said last month the review of Didi Chuxing was set to become a

Lu said China’s relevant security measures needed to be established for the digital economy, whether the big tech companies liked it or not.

Didi Chuxing was expected to have a bumpy ride on entering Europe in any case, amid a fast-changing regulatory landscape.

Earlier this year, a British court ordered its rival Uber to treat drivers as workers entitled to benefits such as holiday and sick pay.