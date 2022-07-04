Blockchain with ‘Chinese characteristics’ quietly takes off with Beijing’s blessing while shunning cryptocurrency

The growth of China’s blockchain market has accelerated in 2022, with the total number of services registered with the country’s internet regulator reaching 1,821, according to a review of government documents and interviews with industry insiders.

The pace of certification for new blockchain services sped up at the end of last year, with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) releasing new lists of recent ventures every two to four months, up from six to eight months from March 2019 through 2021.