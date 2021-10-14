Biden exempts former Taliban civil servants, they can visit US

Social Share















US president Joe Biden has said that the former civil servants who worked for the Taliban during 1996-2001 will be exempt from the terror-related bans and will be allowed to travel to the United States.

The memorandum for the administration was obtained by Fox News on Thursday, October 14.

As per the memorandum, the civil servants were employed under duress or other situation of hardships and adds that some did so that they mitigate repressive actions by the Taliban in the late 90s.

It further adds that those civil-servants did humanitarian actions and continued to do so with the International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) and with the new Afghan government established in 2001.

The individuals will not be exempt from screening their background before the Taliban’s first regime-1996 until 2001- nor will they be exempt from the current screening and vetting required for those who enter the US.

The US makes the decision as the country is still struggling to evacuate thousands of US-allied Afghans who worked for them during the past two decades.

In the meantime, a number of high-ranking officials-ministers- of the Taliban de-facto cabinet are still on the US’s blacklist and have bounties on them. Source: khaama