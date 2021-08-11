Social Share















In Celebration of 50 Years of Liberation of Bangladesh, 50 Years of Recognition to Bangladesh by India & on the Occasion of The Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Friend’s of Bangladesh Published a Book named “[email protected]”.

Renowned author & researcher ASM Shamsul Arefin is the Editor of this book.

This book is mainly a compilation on the subject related to war of liberation of Bangladesh. All documents presented in its various chapters mainly of essential historical in character. The documents are the chronicle events that have contemporary significance and have a present impact on the vital matters of national importance.

The book “Bangladesh @ 50” divided into seven distinct chapters. The instruments, some emanating from the documents of the Government of Pakistan, Government of Bangladesh, Government of India and related documents from the file of USA State Department and British Government. The document also contain gazette notifications, government orders, minutes of the conferences, political party programs, confidential letters and communications of the ministers and the government officials.

This book is compiled for the students of national and international affairs, researcher, scholars and historians.

Total Number of Page: 416

Price: Taka: 800, US: 30, RS: 690

ISBN: 978-984-35-0720-4

Interested can order this book from the following address.

Friends of Bangladesh

Alek Tower, First Floor, A/1

135/136 West Nakhalpara, Tejgaon, Dhaka-1215

Cell: +880-01711524331 & +880-1915602796