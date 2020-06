Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee

Social Share















Human chain Programmes were organised at different districts by Bangkadesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee (BSNC) to express soliderity with India and also to further strengthen Bangladesh India friendship. They also have condemned Chinese expansionism and authoritarian rule. They also said democratic forces must take roots. In Dinajpur, freedom fighter Abdul Malek Serker presided over the meeting that was addressed by Raton Singh, Golam Nobi Dulal, Saikot Paul and others. Around 200 people participated carrying banners affirming Bangladesh-India Friendship. Rallies were also organised in Netrokona, Jessore, Joypurhat, Noakhali and other districts.