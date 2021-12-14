Bangladesh remains ahead of Pakistan in all sectors: Hasan

Social Share

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh now remains ahead of Pakistan in every sector 50 years after independence.

“Pakistan had become happy seeing our war-ravaged condition after the independence. But, today Bangladesh remains ahead of Pakistan in all aspects after 50 years of independence,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, was addressing as the chief guest a cultural function titled “Friends Fiesta” marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence at BNCC Training Academy’s cultural shade at Ashulia of Savar.

Bangladesh National Cadet Corps Director General Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan joined it as the special guest.

The information minister said once Bangladesh was dubbed as a bottomless basket after independence, but the country is now self-sufficient in all aspects.

Mentioning that these are not magic but outcomes of magical leadership, he said this outstanding achievement has been possible due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and that is why Bangladesh has made a turnaround.

Noting that Bangladesh is a country of natural disaster, Hasan said BNCC members are playing an important role in different disasters and their role during the Coronavirus pandemic was also very praiseworthy.

He expressed his hope that today’s cadets will translate Bangabandhu’s dream into a reality one day.

The minister said with the function, scopes have been created for cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Maldives.

A total of 24 cadets, three officials, and the BNCC Ramna Regiment cadet and other officials were present on the occasion.