Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021

Although coronavirus hit every country in the world, Bangladesh sent 6,17,209 workers overseas and received a record $ 22,070.87 million as remittance in 2021.

“The trend of overseas employment is satisfactory during the COVID-19 pandemic,” an official of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry told BSS.

He said the overall manpower export from Bangladesh is expected to increase gradually although COVID-19 pandemic hit the whole world.

Expatriates income declined for six consecutive months due to the second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even then, a record amount of remittance came to Bangladesh in the year just ended. In 2021, the expatriates sent a record $22,070.87 million to the country. Never before, so much remittance came to the country in a single year.

“We’ve been working to increase number of overseas migrant workers as well as ensure the rights and protection of them following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” the official said.

After assuming office the Awami League government sent 74 lakh 68 thousand 132 workers abroad with jobs from 2009 to 2021.

About overseas labour market during the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said, the government collected information about overseas labour market through diplomatic missions.

Besides, experts advised the government to invest in developing need-based skilled manpower for the post COVID-19 world as they believe the demand for jobs of nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers would increase in many countries.

According to data in the ministry, the government has already set up many training centres in different districts along with skill development programmes to create skilful jobseekers.

The government encourages documented overseas employment, as an important component of earning foreign currency.

Bangladesh has become the 8th largest remittance-receiving country and the 6th largest migrant-sending country in the world, according to the World Migration Report 2022.

The government provided various trainings including diploma in ship building engineering, refrigeration and air-conditioning, general mechanics, electrical machine maintenance, auto CAD 2D and 3D, welding (6G), catering, mason, Korean, Arabic, canton, Japanese language and others.

Earlier, the government declared the overseas employment sector as a “thrust sector” with maximum stress on further expanding job markets for the Bangladeshi job seekers abroad.