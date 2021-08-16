Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee holds protest in front of Pak High Commission in Dhaka

Social Share















Bangladesh Acutely aware Residents Committee (BCCC) held a protest in entrance of the Pakistan Excessive Fee in Dhaka on August 14 (Pakistan Independence Day).

The decision for the BCCC protest rally was given on Saturday morning.

At a gathering held earlier, which was presided over by Muktijoddha Professor Dr Neemchand Bhowmik, the BCCC referred to as on Pakistan to behave towards terrorism, militancy, and extremism, said a press launch.

Freedom fighters Salauddin Ahmed, journalist Basudeb Dhar, Bangladesh Christian Affiliation President Nirmal Rozario, Ishaq Khan, Motilal Roy and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam addressed the gathering of about 100 folks.

Members on the rally shaped human chains to protest towards Pakistan’s continued sponsoring of terrorism and militancy.

Comparable demonstrations have been held in numerous components of the nation together with Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kushtia and Natore.

Audio system on the rally underlined that after its defeat within the struggle of liberation in 1971, Pakistan had unfold its community of conspiracies in Bangladesh and South East Asia, said the discharge.

The assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his household was a part of this grand plan. Now, Pakistan is busy serving to terrorists in Afghanistan and worsening the scenario in Kashmir. Its purpose is to destabilise all the subcontinent, the discharge additional mentioned.

The audio system referred to as upon all of the forces that consider within the struggle of liberation and democracy to unite to thwart Pakistan’s conspiracy and propaganda, added the discharge. (ANI) Source: aninews