BANGABANDHU FOR YOU- a comprehensive compilation of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Life

BANGABANDHU FOR YOU edited by Satyam Roychowdhury, is a concise yet comprehensive compilation of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s selected writings, speeches and letters which have inspired millions. Articles by HE Sheikh Hasina, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Sheikh Rehana on their father have enriched this publication. Writings of revered scholars and journalists on his life and work and the recollections of his contemporaries and admirers have been included to add a very important dimension to this work.

Satyam Roychowdhury, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group – the largest educational conglomerate in Eastern India, and the Founder Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, is a man of myriad interests. He is a prominent member of, and an active participant in the art and cultural milieu of Bengal. His unstinted support and patronage in all these areas and more, have benefitted the community immensely for many years. His much acclaimed books under the title For You have featured Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sister Nivedita and Mahatma Gandhi. His books Pupils’ President: APJ Abdul Kalam and The Way of Love: Saint Teresa of Calcutta have earned all-round appreciation. He has many other English and Bengali titles to his credit, and his books have time and again been great sources of ready reference and knowledge.

As the Vice President of Friends of Bangladesh, Satyam Roychowdhury is working for strengthening the Indo-Bangladesh relationship through friendship dialogues, seminars, conferences and cultural programs at regular intervals in both India and Bangladesh. As an educationist, he plays a crucial role in student and faculty exchange programs between Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata and various pioneer educational institutes of Bangladesh. Friends of Bangladesh is also observing the Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as Fifty Years of Bangladesh’s independence.

BANGABANDHU FOR YOU has been jointly published by Deep Prakashan, Kolkata & Bangladesh Research & Publications, Dhaka in association with Friends of Bangladesh.